** England and Wales about to experience massive ambulance strike?

** Industrial action that could involve more than 15,000 paramedics across 11 different ambulance trusts in England and Wales could be in the offing, with practitioners voting today on whether or not to proceed to the picket lines. That is the word from Yahoo News (Alan Jones/October 23) which said the main point of contention is pay, with providers outraged over an imposed 4% pay increase. According to the news site, GMB Union spokesman Rachel Harrison said the job action would be the biggest in three decades. Harrison said pay cuts over the last ten years as well as the skyrocketing cost of living have made it so medics can not exist on their current salaries. She also said there are currently 135,000 EMS vacancies resulting in ambulance delays of sometimes 26 hours. A spokesman for the Department of Health and Social Care, meanwhile, urged prehospital unions to reconsider striking, given the impact it would have on patients.