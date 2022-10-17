** PEI offering paramedics and other healthcare workers cash to stay in their jobs

CANADA NEWS

** To retain paramedics and other healthcare workers, Prince Edward Island is offering cash bonuses. That is the word from the CBC (Shane Ross/October 7) which said the province has instituted an $8 million retention incentive program. According to the news site, paramedics will get $3,000 to remain in place, while nurses and nurse practitioners will be given $3,500. Home support workers, meanwhile, will receive $2,500. The bonuses will pertain to both full and part time workers. Soon to be retired workers have also not been left out with $5,000 offers extended to keep them in their jobs for another year. In addition to the retention program, a separate undertaking will see cash offered to fill 190 key vacant health care positions in the province.