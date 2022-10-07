** Alabama medic killed in on-duty crash

UNITED STATES NEWS

** An Alabama paramedic from Pike County died Thursday in a single vehicle wreck near Brundigge. WTVY (October 6) said the medic, identified as Pilcher Ambulance Service practitioner Don Parrish, died at the scene while a second provider was transported to hospital. The patient, meanwhile, escaped largely unscathed. According to the news site, the EMS unit inexplicably left the highway, hit a tree, and then exploded. A bystander, who suffered burns during his intervention.