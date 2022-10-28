** BC mayor calls for more government funding after ambulance station shooting

CANADA NEWS

** The BC mayor of Trail is crying foul over inadequate government funding after a Tuesday shooting outside an area ambulance station. MSN (Darrian Matassa-Fung/Catherine Urquhart/October 28) quoted Lisa Passin as saying the province needs to stump up more money to put towards health, mental health, the RCMP and substance abuse programs. Passin said the shooting, which did not result in any injuries, should be a wake-up call because the situation escalated so rapidly. According to the news site, suspect Francis Paradis, 29, opened fire on two cops and three medics while police were trying to de-escalate their interaction with him. Paradis was arrested at the scene and tagged with weapons charges. Further tags, including potentially attempted murder, could be forthcoming.