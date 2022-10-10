by In

London, Ontario – Paramedics to fight Ministry of Health over proposed air ambulance staffing changes

Miami-Dade, Florida – Private ambulance rates rise 67% and more

Atlanta, Georgia – Hostage situation prompts concern for ambulance response times

Wales, UK – Great grandmother, 86, waits nine hours for an ambulance after suffering a stroke

Crawley, UK – Patients at risk of severe harm as burned out paramedics work without breaks

Victoria, Australia – Ambulance Vic boss to step aside early

Adelaide, South Australia – Inquest recommends SA Ambulance Service review staffing after two people died waiting for ambulances