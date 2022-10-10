Kawartha Lakes, Ontario – More than 200 hours of paramedic time freed up in “Fit2Sit” pilot project since June 1

Sudbury, Ontario – Ornge paramedics oppose provincial government amendment, say healthcare shortages a concern

Manchester, UK – Paramedics forced to pay 6K pounds a month for food and drinks van as they queue hours outside hospitals unable to leave patients, staff say

Victoria, Australia – Paramedics insist ambulance response times stabilizing despite deadly delays

Victoria, Australia – Horror ambulance stat under Premier Daniel Andrews’ watch

Otago, New Zealand – Drunk teen inflicts $2,000 damage to ambulance