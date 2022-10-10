by In

Staten Island, New York – Staten Island rallies around EMT, 29, who was hit by car

Mecklenburg County, North Carolina – More 911 callers are getting ride shares after launch of MEDIC initiative

Spokane, Washington – Medics hike 2.5 miles to rescue man with broken leg

Chatfield, Minnesota – Rural EMS providers outline solutions to staffing, funding challenges

Trenton, New Jersey – New Jersey to revamp emergency medical services under law governor just signed

North Yorkshire, UK – Combat medic becomes first female soldier to pass Parachute Regiment’s grueling selection course