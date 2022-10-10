by In

Windsor, Ontario – Windsor-Essex Code Black time in October has exceeded eight hours

Toledo, Ohio – City discusses importance of tactical communication

Madison, Wisconsin – EMTs receive K9 first aid training

Kent, UK – Just Stop Oil accused of having blood on their hands after mum died when ambulance was delayed

London, UK – Thousands at risk as A & E queues stop NHS paramedics attending 999 calls

Manchester, UK – Trust chief apologizes after patient dies in ambulance while waiting outside hospital which had no beds available