by In

Halifax, Nova Scotia – Man facing assault charges involving paramedic at hospital

Honolulu, Hawaii – EMS eyes electric ambulances for fleet

Rochester, New York – Police searching for driver after hit-and-run with ambulance

New York, New York – FDNY EMS lieutenants riding alone is adding to danger, union says

Bucks County, Pennsylvania – Fallen firefighters, EMS providers remembered in memorial service

London, UK – London Ambulance Service staff to vote on strike action over pay row

Sydney, Australia – Man critical after ambulance crash, head injuries