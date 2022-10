by In

Regina, Saskatchewan – STARS Air Ambulance celebrates 10 years in Regina with $10 million investment

Vancouver, BC – Recruitment and retention key issues as paramedics head to bargaining table

London, Ontario – Jury hears how paramedics were hampered as they treated crash victim

Ottawa, Ontario – Ambulance dispatchers pitch in for one of their own

East/West Midlands,UK – Thousands more ambulance workers to vote on strike action