Happy Valley-Goose Bay, Newfoundland and Labrador – Paramedics in central Labrador say they’re quitting because of the heavy workload

Indianapolis, Indiana – Zionsville firefighter/paramedic sentenced to federal prison for distributing, possessing child sex abuse material

Winston-Salem, North Carolina – EMS departments across state are understaffed and over burdened

New York, New York – NYC man having asthma attack died after EMTs delayed by poor signage: suit

Wales, UK – Ambulance medic accused of causing patient’s death

East/West Midlands, UK – Thousands more ambulance workers to vote on strike action

Queensland, Australia – Ambulance ramping crisis unveiled