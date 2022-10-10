by In

Prince George, BC – Injured hockey player left on ice for an hour due to ambulance delay

Colorado Springs, Colorado – Ambulance provider has until Dec. 31 to improve response times or lose contract

New York, New York – EMS Lt. Allison Russo to be posthumously promoted to captain

Beaumont, Texas – EMS medic suing city for better benefits

Providence, Rhode Island – Governor signs legislation providing injured police dogs with ambulance transport, EMT care

Waynesville, North Carolina – Delivery of ambulances delayed 2-3 years by supply issues, official says

New South Wales, Australia – NSW inquiry into ambulance ramping told patients dying unnecessarily