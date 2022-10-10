by In

Vancouver, BC – Expanded functions are announced for first responders

Barrie, Ontario – Ambulance bay broken into by teens

Haldimand County, Ontario – New program pairs paramedics with wellness dogs for fire hall, police station, hospital visits

Manchester Township, Pennsylvania – Person shoots ambulance

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma – New tool for first responders will help save lives of babies, children

Cleveland, Ohio – 911 delays: Man dies one minute before ambulance arrives

Hoboken, New Jersey – Assault charge for woman who punched police, medics