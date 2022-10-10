Vancouver, BC – Expanded functions are announced for first responders
Barrie, Ontario – Ambulance bay broken into by teens
Haldimand County, Ontario – New program pairs paramedics with wellness dogs for fire hall, police station, hospital visits
Manchester Township, Pennsylvania – Person shoots ambulance
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma – New tool for first responders will help save lives of babies, children
Cleveland, Ohio – 911 delays: Man dies one minute before ambulance arrives
Hoboken, New Jersey – Assault charge for woman who punched police, medics