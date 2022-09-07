** Florida air ambulance chief flight nurse arrested on charges involving drug thefts from own service

** A former Florida air ambulance chief flight nurse from Pompano Beach has been arrested on drug charges after being accused of stealing meds while on the job. The Miami Herald (Gwen Filoa/September 6) said Lynda Jayne Rusinowski, 56, has been charged with grand theft of a controlled substance x 2, obtaining a controlled substance by fraud x 2, and official misconduct x 2. According to the news site, Rusinowski allegedly stole morphine and midazolam from Trauma Star air ambulance and then doctored records to cover up the theft. Her next court date is September 19th but she remains in jail pending the posting of a $50,000 bond. Rusinowski resigned August 19th after being suspended while Trauma Star investigated problems with drug logs. A spokesman for the sheriff’s office, meanwhile, said she admitted taking the drugs.