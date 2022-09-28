** Upswing in assaults against US first responders

UNITED STATES NEWS

** Emergency responders across the nation are apparently experiencing an upswing in violent attacks against them. Fox 26 (Tiffany Justice/September 27) quoted Houston, Texas Fire Department Chief Samuel Pena as saying the assaults are becoming a particularly disturbing trend at accident scenes. Pena, who called the situation unacceptable, said some incidents have also included bystanders pulling guns. An August 9th call in West Houston, for example, played out with medics being confronted at a red light by a man wielding a weapon. Along with providing emergency personnel with flak jackets and helmets, Pena said EMS and fire brass across the US are now pushing for increased collaboration with police to prosecute offenders.