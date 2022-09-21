** Funeral services today for Alberta paramedic killed in on-the-job crash

CANADA NEWS

** Funeral services are set for today for a female paramedic killed in a head-on collision September 10th. That is the word from MSN (Emily Mertz/September 20) which said the commemoration for PCP Dallas Boyko will be preceded by a full EMS honors procession. According to the news service, Boyko died near Thorsby after a car on Highway 39 crossed the centre line and hit the ambulance head-on. Both Boyko and the car driver succumbed at the scene, while a second paramedic was transported to hospital in serious condition. At the time of her death, Boyko had worked EMS for 25 years. The funeral will take place at Stony Plain’s Heritage Park Pavilion at 1 p.m. She leaves a son as well as other family members behind.