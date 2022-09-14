** New Zealand ambulance officer killed in early morning crash

NEW ZEALAND NEWS

** An ambulance officer from Rotorua is dead after an early morning crash near Cambridge. The New Zealand Herald (September 14) said the medic, who has not yet been named, was flown to Waikato Hospital but succumbed this afternoon. According to the news site, the crash also killed another driver along a stretch of road known for deadly mishaps. An onboard nurse remains in stable condition in hospital. A Chamber of Commerce spokesman, meanwhile, said the road was currently undergoing safety improvements. Police have so far declined to say how the accident happened. Funeral services are pending.