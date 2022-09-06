** Hawaii paramedic finally off ventilator after being critically injured in ambulance fire

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A Hawaii paramedic from Honolulu, injured last month in an ambulance fire, has finally been taken off his ventilator. That is the word from Hawaii News Now (September 2) which said Jeff Wilkinson, who suffered critical injuries in the explosion, is now on the road to recovery. According to the news site, Wilkinson was being treated at Adventist Health Castle hospital. He will now receive wound care and physical therapy at Straub Clinic and Hospital ICU/Burn Unit. Police, meanwhile, are continuing to investigate the incident which killed an elderly patient. A healthcare safety organization has been brought in from the mainland to assist.