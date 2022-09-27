** South Australian paramedic has licence suspended after having sexual relationship with vulnerable patient

AUSTRALIA NEWS

** A South Australian paramedic has had his licence removed for two years after having a sexual relationship with a vulnerable patient in August 2019 and later lying about it. That is the word from ABC (Eugene Boivert/September 27) which said Robert Wayne Bevan was placed on the ban by the South Australian Civil and Administrative Tribunal in July. Their findings were published Friday. According to the news site, Bevan met the woman during an interfacility transfer, almost immediately developing a month’s long sexual relationship with her. The patient then complained to police and Bevan was suspended and later resigned. The Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Authority, meanwhile, also found him guilty of professional misconduct after he falsely claimed the relationship began after he quit his job.