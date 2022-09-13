** Tennessee ambulance hits and kills pedestrian; police investigating

UNITED STATES NEWS

** Tennessee police in Alcoa are investigating after an early Tuesday incident in which an American Medical Response (AMR) ambulance hit and killed a pedestrian. That is the word from WVLT (Camruinn Morgan Rumsey/Debra Worley/September 13) which said the just before midnight mishap occurred on Blount County’s US 129. According to the news site, the pedestrian, who was clad entirely in black, was walking in the left hand lane at the time he was hit. Following the collision, medics attended on and transported him to hospital, but he died a short time later. There is no word on whether the driver of the ambulance could face charges.