** Queen, who was former WWII ambulance driver, dies at Balmoral Castle

UNITED KINGDOM NEWS

** Queen Elizabeth II, who drove ambulances during World War II, has died. That is the word from the Associated Press which said the country’s longest reigning monarch passed away at Scotland’s Balmoral Castle earlier today. The Queen, who was crowned on June 2, 1953, was a Subaltern in the Auxiliary Territorial Service in 1945. The Standard (Meghan Hill/May 6, 2020) said she not only drove EMS units, but also learned to repair and build engines. Funeral services are pending.