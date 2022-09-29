** West Virginia man arrested after telling attending medics he had a bomb

UNITED STATES NEWS

** West Virginia police in Huntington arrested an ambulance patient Tuesday after he told an attending EMS crew that he had a bomb. WCHS TV (Jeff Morris/September 28) said the man, identified as Mark Allen Hill, 38, has been tagged with threats or terroristic threats and assault on a governmental representative. According to the news site, Hill, who is homeless, called the ambulance for transport to a VA hospital due to chronic seizures and other issues. A police officer found mace and a knife on him prior to the ambulance arriving. After Hill stated he had a bomb inside him and inside a bag, he was removed from the ambulance until police arrived. Authorities said no explosives were found. He remains in jail pending the posting of a $53,400 bond.