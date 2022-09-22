** New York man to finally stand trial in driving death of FDNY EMT

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A New York man from The Bronx, accused in the March 16, 2017 killing of a Fire Department of New York (FDNY) EMT, will now stand trial after being declared mentally fit to do so. That is the word from the New York Daily News (Thomas Tracy/September 21) which said Jose Gonzalez was given the all-clear Monday by doctors at the Mid-Hudson Psychiatric Center after he was declared no longer incapacitated. According to the newspaper, Gonzalez’ case has been subject to five years of delays after he was arrested for allegedly killing Yadira Arroyo, 44. Arroyo died after Gonzalez ran over her with her own ambulance. Following the Monday decision, Gonzalez will be return to Rikers Island detention. A September 29th court date, meanwhile, will likely see a trial date set. He has been charged with first and second degree murder, manslaughter, vehicular manslaughter, and driving while under the influence of drugs.