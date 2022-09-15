** Pennsylvania EMT struck by truck, injured while attending fall victim

** Pennsylvania police in York are investigating a Tuesday incident in which an EMT was struck and injured while attending a call scene. The York Daily Record (Angel Albring/September 14) said the unidentified practitioner was aiding a fall victim into the EMS unit when a Dodge Ram truck hit the ambulance door which then hit the medic. The truck then fled the scene. According to the news site, the practitioner suffered undisclosed injuries and was transported to hospital. A search for the truck’s driver is ongoing.