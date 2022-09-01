** BC mayors say they may withhold tax dollars from province if EMS service doesn’t improve

CANADA NEWS

** In an effort to force the province’s hand on providing better EMS and other healthcare resources, a group of British Columbia mayors have said they will refuse to forward tax dollars to the Ministry of Health. That is the word from the Vancouver Sun (Katie DeRosa/August 31) which said the rural politicians want ambulance responses to improve and hospital emergency rooms to cease closing. According to the newspaper, mayors in Port McNeill, Clearwater, Barriere, Ashcroft, and Fort St. John said people have died because of poor healthcare provision. The tactic comes after a baby in Barriere died last week after suffering a cardiac arrest because the nearest ambulance was 64 kilometres away. A spokesman for the Ambulance Paramedics and Emergency Dispatchers of BC said they support the move. BC Emergency and Health Services, meanwhile said 500 full and part time paramedic positions have been added since 2021, though 25% of those are still vacant.