** Pennsylvania man gets jail in driving death of US Air Force paramedic

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A Pennsylvania man from Carlisle will spend the next two years behind bars after being convicted in the driving death of a US Air Force paramedic. Penn Live (September 17) said John Patrick Mumper, 49, will also serve 18 months of probation following his incarceration for the killing of Gabriel Godfrey, 23. According to the newspaper, Mumper was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and reckless driving. Police said he was going 20 miles above the speed limit when he blew an intersection on August 28, 2020 hitting Godfrey. Along with the above mentioned sentence, Mumper must write a letter to the court each August 28th until he is released from prison.