** Pennsylvania EMT dies in freak accident while on the job

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A Pennsylvania EMT from Philadelphia is dead after being crushed to death between two ambulance in a freak accident Saturday. That is the word from Pennlive.com (Zack Hoopes/September 11) which said Nisha Jaia Renee Dash, 32, died around 11:05 a.m. According to the newspaper, the incident occurred as Dash’s parked ambulance rolled backwards into another EMS unit while Dash was loading a patient. Police are investigating.