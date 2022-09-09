** Family of pregnant Ukrainian combat medic seek her release from Russian POW camp

UKRAINE NEWS

** The family of a captured pregnant Ukrainian combat medic are appealing to Russian authorities to release her from prison before the baby is born at the end of this month. The BBC (Ben Tobias/September 9) said Mariana Mamonova was captured in April in Mariupol. Since that time she has been held at the notorious eastern Ukraine Okenivka prisoner of war camp. According to the news site, her family are asking the Ukrainian government to bring her home via a prisoner exchange. The camp’s authorities in Donetsk and the Russian defence department, meanwhile, have refused to comment on the matter.