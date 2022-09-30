September 30, 2022
** FDNY EMT killed in knife attack had planned next spring retirement

** A Fire Department of New York (FDNY) EMT, killed in an on-duty stabbing attack Thursday, had planned to retire next spring. The New York Daily News (Steven Vago/Allied Griffin/September 29) said Lt Alison Russo-Elling, 61, who had worked EMS for the department for 24 years, was looking to step down from work in March or April of 2023. According to the news site, Russo-Elling, who was a veteran responder from the 9/11 terror attacks, wanted to spend more time with her children and grandchildren. Colleagues remembered her as a sweet natured person who also demonstrated personal bravery on many occasions. At the time of the attack, Russo-Elling was working alone, but had gone to buy food. Police, meanwhile, said they have the alleged knifeman in custody, but have not yet charged him. Funeral services are pending.

