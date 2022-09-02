** Texas EMT allegedly shoots teen, then renders aid

** A Texas EMT from Lubbock has been charged with aggravated assault after a Saturday incident in which he allegedly shot a 16-year-old boy. That is the word from KCBD (August 31) which said John Karika, who was off-duty at the time, fired the bullet through the window of the boy’s apartment. He then rendered EMS care to the teen. According to the news site, the boy sustained wounds to his face. Upon police arrival, Karika admitted to police that he suffered from mental problems. The victim, meanwhile, was transported to hospital for surgery. His condition is not known. Police said they have not yet discerned a motive for the shooting.