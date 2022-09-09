Sudbury, Ontario – Cambrian College introduces new EMS communications program
Ottawa, Ontario – Drugs mixed with fentanyl suspected as key factor in increase in overdose related emergency calls
Bruce County, Ontario – Local paramedics receive funding for Remote Care Management
Waterloo Region, Ontario – Paramedics’ union calling for more provincial support
Purcell, Oklahoma – EMT, new mom dies from cancer months after giving birth
Portsmouth, UK – Mom criticizes ambulance service as insincere for apology referencing her baby’s death
Bridgend, UK – Hospital patient had two day wait in ambulance to be admitted to A & E