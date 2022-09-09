by In

Toronto, Ontario – Current level of patient care can’t be maintained unless more hospital workers, paramedics hired: CUPE

Charlottetown, PEI – No break for province’s first responders and other emergency workers days after storm

Saskatoon, Saskatchewan – STARS air ambulance gets a financial boost to keep it in the air

Hastings-Quinte, Ontario – Paramedics call for life saving funding and support for sector in crisis

Baton Rouge, Louisiana – Man breaks into LSU locker room, spits on officers, kicks EMTs, is tased in hospital

London, UK – Panic buttons to shield ambulance staff from sharp rise in attacks

Yorkshire, UK – Ambulance staff prepare to strike over pay