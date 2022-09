by In

Montreal, Quebec – Exhausted paramedics feel ignored in yet another election campaign

Halifax, Nova Scotia – Paramedics recognized on Medic Monday

Calgary, Alberta – New ambulances serving patients in Calgary and Edmonton

Lafayette, Louisiana – Acadian Ambulance deploys 22 crew members to assist Florida

Austin, Texas – New training programs may help ongoing EMS staffing shortage

Adelaide, South Australia – Ambulance ramping continues to soar