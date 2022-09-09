Prince Albert, Saskatchewan – Blue lights added to ambulances in PA area
Winnipeg, Manitoba – Paramedic shortage due to staff illnesses leaves 3 ambulances short over weekend
Toronto, Ontario – Toronto Paramedic Services celebrates Toronto Public Service Week with awards ceremony
Halifax, Nova Scotia – Football player waits hours with broken leg for ambulance
San Diego, California – Ambulance provider forcing staff to work overtime to meet response time goals
Honolulu, Hawaii – Committee moves forward to better ambulance safety after deadly fire