Fredericton, New Brunswick – Paramedics, patients sound alarm after Eastern Health warns of unprecedented pressures in ERs
Charleston, West Virginia – State unveils mobile ambulance simulators that will provide EMS training across state
Burlington, Vermont – North Country EMS squad aims for change as 1st responder suicide rates rise
Jacksonville, Florida – Governor delivers $1,000 bonuses to first responders
Honolulu, Hawaii – EMS outfits first responders with body armor amid increase in active threat calls
Oakland Park, Florida – Woman accused of trying to infect first responders with HIV
Adelaide, South Australia – Ambulance delay a factor in man’s death