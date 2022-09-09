Guelph, Ontario – First responders honoured in special 9/11 service
Kenora, Ontario – Paramedic completes second deployment on Ukrainian frontlines
Lethbridge, Alberta – Fire and EMS honour fallen responders for 20th annual 9/11 memorial
New Westminster, BC – BC woman who suffered stroke waited over an hour for an ambulance. Now she’s partially paralyzed
Columbus, Ohio – Governor awards $1.67 million for first responder wellness
Victoria, Australia – Dozens of Victorians died after delayed responses for their calls to ambulances