by In

Guelph, Ontario – First responders honoured in special 9/11 service

Kenora, Ontario – Paramedic completes second deployment on Ukrainian frontlines

Lethbridge, Alberta – Fire and EMS honour fallen responders for 20th annual 9/11 memorial

New Westminster, BC – BC woman who suffered stroke waited over an hour for an ambulance. Now she’s partially paralyzed

Columbus, Ohio – Governor awards $1.67 million for first responder wellness

Victoria, Australia – Dozens of Victorians died after delayed responses for their calls to ambulances