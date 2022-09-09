St. Louis, Missouri – Back weary EMTs struggle to transport more portly patients than ever before
Sacramento, California – EMT, paramedic human trafficking bill signed by governor
Toledo, Ohio – Ambulance service temporarily closed due to lack of staffing
Dallas, Texas – First responders bike across Texas to remember those who died in line of duty
Honolulu, Hawaii – Honolulu EMS recruiting
Honolulu, Hawaii – Only one air ambulance company left in Hawaii
Birmingham, Alabama – Ambulance services struggle to get new parts