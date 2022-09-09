by In

St. Louis, Missouri – Back weary EMTs struggle to transport more portly patients than ever before

Sacramento, California – EMT, paramedic human trafficking bill signed by governor

Toledo, Ohio – Ambulance service temporarily closed due to lack of staffing

Dallas, Texas – First responders bike across Texas to remember those who died in line of duty

Honolulu, Hawaii – Honolulu EMS recruiting

Honolulu, Hawaii – Only one air ambulance company left in Hawaii

Birmingham, Alabama – Ambulance services struggle to get new parts