Lancaster, Ohio – Unpaid ambulance medics sue in federal court

Charleston, West Virginia – Ambulance removed after hanging over side of bridge

Honolulu, Hawaii – EMS wants its own mechanics to fix ambulances

Medford, Massachusetts – Former paramedic pleads guilty to fentanyl tampering

Tucson, Arizona – Local EMT under investigation for posting personal information from call to Facebook

New York, New York – Many 9/11 first responders still fighting for health benefits years later

Victoria, Australia – Victoria Ambulance slammed over spending $760,000 on woke diversity roles