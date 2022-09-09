Lancaster, Ohio – Unpaid ambulance medics sue in federal court
Charleston, West Virginia – Ambulance removed after hanging over side of bridge
Honolulu, Hawaii – EMS wants its own mechanics to fix ambulances
Medford, Massachusetts – Former paramedic pleads guilty to fentanyl tampering
Tucson, Arizona – Local EMT under investigation for posting personal information from call to Facebook
New York, New York – Many 9/11 first responders still fighting for health benefits years later
Victoria, Australia – Victoria Ambulance slammed over spending $760,000 on woke diversity roles