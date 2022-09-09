by

London, Ontario – Middlesex-London paramedics pitch solution to ease pressure on overwhelmed emergency rooms

Springfield, Missouri – Mercy Hospitals mulls how to continue EMS in rural areas

Woonsocket, Rhode Island – EMTs suspended following infant’s death seek an appeal

Tasmania, Australia – New emergency telehealth provider to support Ambulance Tasmania

Tasmania, Australia – Tasmanian ambulance response times worst in country

Wellington, New Zealand – Drugs and lifesaving emergency equipment stolen from Wellington Free Ambulance