Saskatoon, Saskatchewan – Government provides $2.85M subsidy to ambulance operations

Fredericton, New Brunswick – NB emergency medical technicians to assist paramedics, increase ambulance coverage

Portland, Oregon – Psychotic behaviour caused by drugs fuels attacks on paramedics

Gulfport, Mississippi – Need for Narcan increasing as drug overdoses become more frequent

Rochester, New York – EMT safety a concern after two EMTs attacked last Thursday

Terry County, Texas – Four injured as ambulance rolls en route to hospital

Tasmania, Australia – Paramedics to stop work as ambulance ramping worsens