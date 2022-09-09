by In

Vancouver, BC – Premier cites ambulance investment as he addresses infant death

Queen’s Park, Ontario – MPP questions proposed merger of health units and paramedic services

Windsor, Ontario – Increase in substance related calls in Essex-Windsor

Thunder Bay, Ontario – Staffing challenges add to struggles for beleaguered ambulance service

Birmingham, Alabama – City Fire running on mandatory overtime to keep fire trucks and ambulances operating

San Francisco, California – First responders feel the impact after two EMTs were attacked

Peoria, Illinois – Woman charged for battering EMTs