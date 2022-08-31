** Texas man fires six shots at EMS supervisor’s vehicle

UNITED STATES NEWS

** Texas police in Spring have yet to charge a man for a Tuesday incident in which he shot at an EMS supervisor six times when the paramedic attempted to help the man with his stalled vehicle. That is the word from KTRK (Pooja Lodhia/August 30) which said the 4 a.m. incident played out after reports to 911 that a man was chasing cars. After stopping, the supervisor realized the man was unstable and returned to his vehicle, calling police. The man then fired, striking the bumper and tire. Harris County deputies arrived shortly after, prompting the man to surrender his weapon. A police spokesman said the shooter will likely be tagged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. No one was injured in the incident.