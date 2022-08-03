** Overtaxed EMS in rural and northern Manitoba reducing residents’ access to basic health care

CANADA NEWS

** Inadequate EMS in rural and northern Manitoba are reducing residents’ access to basic health care. That is the word from City News (Alex Karpa/August 2) which said the lack of paramedics, nurses, and doctors, and the resulting closures of emergency rooms, are also placing added pressure on Winnipeg and more centralized facilities. Doctors Manitoba president Dr. Candace Bradshaw said ER wait times in the city have grown considerably as the problem has worsened. Northern and rural Manitoba, host 68 ERs. Last week only 26 were open round the clock. A further 20 were closed completely, while 22 have reduced their operating hours and close frequently.