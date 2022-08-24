** Ontario paramedic killed in jet ski accident in US

CANADA NEWS

** Ontario paramedics in Hamilton are mourning after provider Ria Vannoort, 32, died while jet skiing on vacation in New York. That is the word from The Toronto Sun (Liz Braun/August 23) which said Vannoort was in Wilson, north of Buffalo, when the accident happened. According to the news site, she had been attending a party during which she took the jet ski out in the waters of Lake Ontario. Shortly afterwards, observers noticed she had fallen into the water. Subsequent resuscitation attempts were unsuccessful. A police spokesman said Vannoort was wearing a life jacket and her body showed no signs of trauma. Autopsy results have not yet been released. Vannoort, who was a native of Canfield, was remembered as a positive person who was dedicated to EMS. Police are investigating.