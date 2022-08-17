** FDNY EMT arrested after allegedly stealing patient’s credit card

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A Fire Department of New York (FDNY) EMT is facing a grand larceny charge after allegedly stealing a patient’s credit card and then using it to purchase $800 worth of goods. That is the word from 1010 Wins (August 17) which said Queens police arrested Robert Marshall, 29, while he was off duty Tuesday evening. According to the news site, police say they have video footage showing Marshall taking the card from the patient during a transport. There is no word yet on his upcoming court date nor on his job status as a result of the incident.