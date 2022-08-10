** South Carolina paramedic killed Tuesday night while responding to MVA

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A South Carolina paramedic from Florence was one of two people killed Tuesday night while working a Pamplico Highway emergency scene. That is the word from WPDE (Tonya Brown/August 9) which said the deaths occurred after a vehicle that was not part of the original MVA crashed through the scene. A spokesman for the Florence County Coroner said the names of the deceased would be released later today. According to the news site, the original accident involved two motorcycles, one of which hit several cars. The driver in the second collision involving the paramedic was an elderly woman. She remains in hospital.