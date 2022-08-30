** Pennsylvania medic arrested after photographing patient’s breasts

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A Pennsylvania medic from Philadelphia has been charged with indecent assault after lifting a female patient’s shirt and photographing her breasts. That is the word from the Daily Times (Pete Bannan/August 30) which said Kevin H. Pressley, 24, was arrested Saturday in relation to the August 25th incident. According to the news site, the 24-year-old woman had hailed EMS due to dizziness, chest pain, and visual disturbances. Police say Pressley admitted to taking the photo, which he deleted after the patient confronted him. Along with the above mentioned charge, he has been tagged with indecent assault with an unconscious person, indecent assault without consent of other, invasion of privacy, harassment, and disorderly conduct. A public call for information has been put out for other victims. Pressley, meanwhile, remains in jail after being unable to raise a $100,000 cash bail. Hie preliminary hearing is set for September 8th.