** New Brunswick paramedic dies suddenly at work

CANADA NEWS

** A New Brunswick paramedic is dead after taking ill suddenly while at work Saturday. That is the word from Country 94 (Tamara Steele/August 23) which said Claude Rene Dionne served with the Rapid Response Unit in Saint-Quentin. According to the news site, Dionne had worked EMS for fifteen years. There is no word on what caused his death. Funeral services are pending.