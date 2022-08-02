** Families of Nebraska LODD paramedics now entitled to $250,000 one-time payout

UNITED STATES NEWS

** The families of Nebraska LODD paramedics are now entitled to a one-time pay-out of $250,000. That is the word from KPVI (Martha Stoddard/Omaha World-Herald/July 30) which said new legislation which took effect July 21st will provide the money for fallen emergency medical services medics, whether paid or volunteer. In addition, firefighters, law enforcement officers, and correctional workers will also be covered under the statute. The $250,000 will also be adjusted for inflation. In 2021, the state recorded six line of duty deaths, while this year so far has seen two firefighters and one police officer die.