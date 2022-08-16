** Memorial bike ride planned for South Carolina paramedic hit and killed at MVA scene

** South Carolina paramedics in Myrtle beach are planning a memorial bike ride Saturday to honor the life of fellow practitioner Sara Weaver who died August 9 after being hit by a car at an MVA scene. That is the word from WMBF (August 15) which said the ride, which will also honor the patient Weaver was treating, is set for 12 p.m. at North Myrtle Beach’s Bass Pro. According to the news site, the jaunt will end with a concert put on by the Southern Country Outlaws. Weaver, meanwhile, was laid to rest Saturday. By way of tribute, Governor Henry McMaster order state flags to half-staff.